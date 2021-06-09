Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 9 (ANI): The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai witnessed a total of 4 aborted landings on Wednesday due to heavy rainfall in the city.

"Due to the inclement weather in the city earlier today, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport witnessed a total of 4 go-arounds. Operations at the airport continue as per schedule," Mumbai Airport Authorities said.

Mumbai local train services were also suspended between some stations as a precautionary measure after severe waterlogging.

Shivaji M Sutar, Chief Public Relations Officer, Central Railway, Mumbai said that train services between Kurla and CSMT were suspended as the water was flowing over tracks between Kurla and Sion stations.

"Due to heavy rains in Suburbs and waterlogging b/w Sion- Kurla, as precautionary measures, the train services between CSMT-Kurla have been suspended from 9.50 am. Services on other sections are running," Shivaji M Sutar tweeted.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an 'Orange' alert in the Mumbai, Palghar, and Thane districts of Maharashtra for the next four days.

A red alert has also been issued in these districts for today.

Mumbai's Santacruz observed 164.8 mm rainfall from 0830-1430 hours, while Colaba received 32.2 mm rainfall, the IMD reported. (ANI)

