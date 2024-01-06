Mumbai, January 6: Another First Information Report (FIR) has been registered in Mumbai against Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Jitendra Awhad over his controversial remarks on Lord Ram. The complaint has been filed by BJP MLA Ram Kadam. According to the information, an FIR has been registered against the NCP MLA in Mumbai's Ghatkopar Police Station under IPC Section 295A.

Earlier today, as per police, a case was also registered against Awhad at the MIDC police station in Mumbai under Section 295(A) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for his statement that Lord Ram was a non-vegetarian. 'Lord Ram Was Non-Vegetarian' Remark Row: Pune Police Registers FIR Against NCP Leader Jitendra Awhad for Controversial Remarks on Lord Ram.

Jitendra Awhad on Wednesday claimed that Lord Ram belonged to the 'Bahujans' (people in majority) and was a non-vegetarian, contrary to common belief. "Lord Ram is ours. He belongs to the Bahujans. Lord Ram, who hunts and eats (flesh) is ours, we belong to the Bahujans. Some people make us out to be vegetarians. But we follow the ideals of Lord Ram and today we consume mutton. This is in keeping with the ideals of Lord Ram," Awhad said while addressing an event in Shirdi on Wednesday. "Ram was not a vegetarian, he was non-vegetarian," he added. Jitendra Awhad sought to defend his remark citing a research paper on Valmiki Ramayana by IIT Kanpur.

However, he also sought forgiveness from the people, saying he regretted his remarks if they hurt anyone's sentiments. Speaking at a press conference in Mumbai, Awhad pointed to the extensive research conducted by IIT Kanpur on this version of the Ramayana. 'Lord Ram Was Non-Vegetarian' Remark Row: Ram Temple Chief Priest Acharya Satyendra Das Refutes NCP Leader Jitendra Awhad's Statement, Calls Them False.

"Look, I am telling you I did not bring my own interpretation or views into it. I did not incorporate any ideas of my own. I based my opinion on whatever is written in Valmiki Ramayana," the NCP leader, stoutly defending his position in the face of a firestorm of protest from the BJP and the country's seer community.

