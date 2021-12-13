Mumbai, Dec 13 (PTI) A bar was raided in Andheri by the social service unit of Mumbai Crime Branch. leading to the arrest of 11 people and rescue of 17, an official said on Monday.

The raid took place on Sunday night and the wall of the establishment had to be broken to find out cavities in which women were kept hidden, he said.

"A tip off was received that women were made to dance at the bar. An advanced electronic system was installed near the bar to alert those inside of any raid. We found a basement with beds and air conditioning. A case has been registered at Andheri police station," he said.

