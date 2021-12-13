In a tragic incident,a lift of a building collapsed in Mumbai's Andheri (East) area on Monday. Five people were reportedly injured in the collapse, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). More details are still awaited.

Tweet By ANI:

Five people injured after the lift of a building collapsed in Andheri (East) area of Mumbai, says BMC — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2021

