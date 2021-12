Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 12 (ANI): The CBI on Saturday said it recorded statements of 7 Mumbai police personnel in Rs 100-crore extortion case.

These police personnel were deployed for the security of Anil Deshmukh when he was the Home Minister of Maharashtra.

Also Read | Ashaben Patel Health Update: Gujarat BJP MLA Critical After Multiple Organ Failure.

The case also involves former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh who had accused Anil Deshmukh of asking dismissed assistant inspector Sachin Vaze to collect Rs 100 crore from hotels and bars in Mumbai every month. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)