Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 17 (ANI): COVID-19 vaccination will not take place at government and Municipal Corporation-run vaccination centers on March 18 on the occasion of Holi in Mumbai.

An official notification issued by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation informed on Thursday that the vaccination will resume on March 19.

Meanwhile, Mumbai on Thursday recorded 73 new COVID-19 infections and zero deaths, the state health bulletin said. With this, the total caseload in the city rose to 10,57,457, while the death toll remained at 16,693.

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 180.95 crore (1,80,95,67,912) on Thursday. More than 13 lakh (13,77,376) vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm on Thursday, the Union Health Ministry said. (ANI)

