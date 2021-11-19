Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 19 (ANI): A fire broke out at Prime Mall in Vile Parle on Friday.

According to the Mumbai fire brigade, a level 4 fire broke out at the mall in Ville Parle.

Fire fighting operations are underway. As many as 12 fire engines are present at the spot.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

