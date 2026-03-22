Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 22 (ANI): The Fire broke out at a shop in Turbhe Sector 21 in the evening on Sunday.

Visuals from the spot showed massive flames and thick plumes of smoke billowing from the building's window.

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A firefighting teams are also present at the spot. Operations to douse the fire are underway. (ANI)

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