Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 15 (ANI): A fire broke out in Maker Bhavan in Mumbai's Churchgate area on Wednesday.

Five fire tenders rushed to the spot after the incident was reported. No injuries have been reported so far.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

