Mumbai, July 15: A fire has broken out at Maker Bhavan in Mumbai's Churchgate area. According to an ANI update, five fire tenders present at the spot. No injuries have been reported so far. More details awaited on this news. The cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained.

In a similar incident, a massive fire broke out at an open ground near the Lok Priya Park in Bhandup (East), in close proximity to Nahur in the month of May. The blaze was reported in the area adjacent to the Eastern Express Highway (Highway). As soon as the incident was reported, seven fire engines were rushed to the spot. Mumbai Fire: Massive Blaze Reported from Open Ground Near Eastern Express Highway Along Nahur-Bhandup; Watch Video.

Fire Breaks Out at Maker Bhavan in Churchgate Area:

In June, a fire broke out at a bank in Nariman Point in Mumbai. Firefighting operations were underway to douse the raging flames.

