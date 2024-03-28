Mumbai, March 28: A massive fire broke out at a garment shop in the Dindoshi area of Malad East in Mumbai on Thursday. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, eight fire tenders are present at the spot. Efforts are underway to douse the blaze. Further details are awaited. Mumbai Fire Videos: Massive Blaze Engulfs Garment Shop in Dindoshi, Eight Fire Tenders Rushed to the Scene.

Mumbai Fire

#WATCH | Fire breaks out in a shop in Central Plaza complex located in Dindoshi, Malad East; fire fighting underway#Mumbai pic.twitter.com/ydL8p6UFlL — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2024

Earlier on Wednesday night, a fire broke out in the Bombay Talkies Compound in Malad West. As soon as the information was received, five fire tenders reached the spot. No casualties or injuries have been reported in the incident.

