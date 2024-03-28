A massive fire erupted in a garment shop located in Dindoshi, Malad East, on March 28, causing panic in the area. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation reported that eight fire tenders have been deployed to tackle the blaze. Videos of the incident circulated online, showcasing the intensity of the fire as thick smoke billowed from the shop. Firefighters are working to contain the flames and prevent further damage to nearby structures. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined. Mumbai Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Bombay Talkies Compound in Malad, Fire Tenders Present at Spot (Watch Video).

Blaze Engulfs Garment Shop in Dindoshi

Mumbai | Fire breaks out in a garment shop in Dindoshi, Malad East; 8 fire tenders present at the spot: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2024

Fire Breaks Out in Garment Shop

VIDEO: Fire breaks out in a garment shop in Dindoshi, Malad East; 8 fire tenders present at the spot: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Sanjay Sharma📽️#Malad #Mumbai #Fire pic.twitter.com/273igz9yIm — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) March 28, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)