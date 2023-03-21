Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 21 (ANI): Mubashshira Sayyed, a class 10 student, appeared for her SSC exam on Monday while lying down in an ambulance for more than two hours with the assistance of a girl writer for writing her paper.

Three days earlier, she had met with a car accident that left her left foot injured, but her determination and swift action by two schools and state board officials ensured her appearance in the exam.

Mubashshira Sayyed took her SSC exam lying in an ambulance on Monday after a car had gone over her foot when she was headed home from school on Friday.

"She was crossing the road when this incident happened and her left foot was damaged. She was taken to the hospital and went under an operation on the same day. When we visited her, she asked the first question whether 'I am able to appear for the exam or not?' The entire incident was shared with the board and we took permission. But the question was how to carry the girl to the centre. Later, an ambulance was arranged and she was carried to the examination centre on Monday. The school provided some financial help also to her," Dr Sanam Vasim Shaikh said while talking to ANI.

Shaikh further said that according to the direction of the board, a student of class 9 was allowed to write her question paper.

"Special guidance was given to the writer on how to write the paper and everything was guided by the teacher to class 9th student. The principal of St. Stanislaus High School was so generous," he said.

Dr Shaikh also said that Mubashshira will appear for the whole examination by ambulance as the doctors have advised her to bed rest for 20 days.

Talking about the incident, Mubashshira said, "I was worried at first, but I would like to thank my teachers and parents that my career is not at stake now. I will appear for the rest of the exams on the ambulance."

A student of Anjuman-I-Islam's Dr MIJ Girls High School in Bandra, Mubashshira (15) is appearing for the ongoing SSC exams. (ANI)

