Hollywood actress Gwyneth Paltrow, who is known for her work in the Iron Man franchise, The Avengers, Contagion and Spider-Man: Homecoming, is set to appear in a US court after "hit and run" ski crash allegations. The actress has been accused of seriously injuring a man in a crash at a ski resort in 2016, reports 'Mirror.co.uk'. The mother of two is being sued by retired optometrist Terry Sanderson, who alleged that Paltrow skied "out of control" and hit him at Deer Valley Resort in Park City, in Utah. Gwyneth Paltrow on Nepotism in Hollywood: You Are Only There Because of Your Dad or Your Mom or Whatever.

Sanderson claimed that Paltrow collided with him "knocking him down hard, knocking him out, and causing a brain injury, four broken ribs and other serious injuries". Proceedings are scheduled to last eight days, with opening statements in the jury trial due on Tuesday. 'Mirror.co.uk' states that Sanderson is seeking damages of $300,000, having had his previous claim for $3.1 million dropped. Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Her Bold and Beautiful Nude Pic on Her 50th Birthday.

The original claim, filed in 2019 stated, "This case involves a hit-and-run ski crash at Deer Valley, Utah, where defendant Gwyneth Paltrow skied out of control and hit the back of Terry Sanderson, another skier, who was downhill, knocking him down hard, knocking him out, and causing a brain injury, four broken ribs and other serious injuries".

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 21, 2023 04:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).