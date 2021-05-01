Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 1: Gyandeo Prabhakar Ware, a head constable at Mumbai's Tardeo police station, has cremated 50,000 unclaimed dead bodies in the past 20 years and 50 COVID positive dead bodies during the coronavirus crisis, according to a certificate of appreciation issued by the Mumbai police.

Speaking about Mumbai's situation during the second wave of the COVID pandemic, Ware said, "Mumbai is in an unimaginable situation. I never thought I would see something like this. A lot of people are dying. There is barely any space left for cremation. People have to wait in line for 5-6 hours."

The head constable said he has cremated about 50,000 dead bodies in his 27 years of service in the Mumbai police. In the last one year, he performed the cremation of 500 people out of which 50 were COVID positive.

"Despite cremating so many bodies, I got scared when I saw so many people succumbing to COVID infection recently," said Ware.

"The day before yesterday I cremated 16 people. Of these, six were Muslims so I took them to the graveyard. The cremations and burials are performed as per their religions," he added.

"I feel happy that I am doing a service to people who do not have anybody to perform their last rites," he concluded.

A certificate by the Mumbai police stated: "This is to certify that Gyandeo Prabhakar Ware, Motor transport department, Nagpada Mumbai joined in the year 2001. In the past 20 years has performed his duty with diligence and cremated 50,000 unclaimed dead bodies and in times of Coronavirus in the year 2020, cremated 50 COVID positive dead bodies." (ANI)

