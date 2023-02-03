Mumbai, Feb 3 (PTI) Mumbai on Friday recorded just one case of coronavirus that took the tally of infections to 11,55,256, while the toll remained unchanged at 19,747, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

Also Read | Govt Approves Conversion of Rs 16,133 Cr Interest Dues into Equity; Shares to Be Issued at … – Latest Tweet by PTI News.

As per a bulletin issued by the civic body, the count of recoveries reached 11,35,495 and the recovery rate stood at 98.3 per cent.

Also Read | Kichcha Sudeep Sparks Rumours of Joining Politics After Karnataka Congress Chief DK Shivakumar Attends Dinner at His Residence.

With this, the city is left with 14 active cases, the official said, adding that the average doubling rate of cases is 4,54,921 days.

At least 2,853 swab samples were examined in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests conducted in the city to 187,17, 921, he said.

The growth rate of COVID-19 cases between January 27 and February 2 was 0.0001 per cent, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)