Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 22 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at a multi-story building in Mumbai's Parel area on Friday, said the Fire Department.

"Level three fire broke out at Avighna park apartment, Curry Road around 12 noon today. No injuries reported as of yet," said the Mumbai Fire Department.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

