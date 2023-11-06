Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 6 (ANI): Mumbai Police arrested a drug peddler from the Masjid Bunder area of Maharashtra and recovered high-quality charas drugs worth Rs 2 crore 40 lakh from him, police officials said on Sunday.

"The Worli Unit of the Anti-Narcotics Cell of Mumbai Police arrested a drug peddler from the Masjid Bunder area and recovered high-quality charas," the Mumbai Police said.

The accused, identified as Hussain Abdullah Shirgaonkar (aged 48) and is a resident of Mumbra, Thane.

A senior police official said that the investigation into the matter was started following a case registered against the accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

Shirgaonkar was produced in court, where the court sent him to police custody till November 8. (ANI)

