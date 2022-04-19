Mumbai, Apr 19 (PTI) The Mumbai police on Tuesday arrested a person in connection with the attack on NCP chief Sharad Pawar's residence during a protest by MSRTC workers here, an official said.

Also Read | Bengaluru: Man Threatens to Reveal Woman's HIV Status, Extorts Rs 2.8 Lakh From Her.

The accused Manoj Mudaliar was apprehended at Pune by a team from Gamdevi police station, an official said.

Also Read | OnePlus 10R 5G Key Specifications Tipped Online Ahead of India Launch.

With this, the total number of persons arrested in the case has reached 118, he said.

Mudaliar had conducted a recce of Pawar's residence ‘Silver Oak' with an accomplice ahead of the attack that took place on April 8, he said.

The accused also took part in the meeting, which was allegedly held at the main accused lawyer Gunratna Sadavarte's residence on April 7, the official said, adding that he also has knowledge of some financial transactions.

Earlier this morning, a team of Kolhapur police had reached Mumbai to take custody of Sadavarte in a case registered against him at Shahupuri police station, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)