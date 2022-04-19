Bengaluru, April 19: A 42-year-old woman has filed a complaint against a man for allegedly extorting money from her by threatening to make public her HIV +ve status.

The woman told police that she came in contact with Arun Kumar K of KR Puram in 2020. They worked together with several social service outfits and became friends. He gained her confidence and she started sharing with him her personal matters, including about her HIV infection, reported TOI.

Later, he allegedly started demand money from her and threatened that he would inform others about her health condition.

He took her gold and pledged it for Rs 2.8 lakh and allegedly used it for his personal expenditure.

The woman claimed that the man informed her close relatives about her infection, resulting in her having to face mental harassment.

The suspect allegedly came to her residence on April 8 and slapped her with slippers after she asked him why he was spreading information about her health. She also alleged that he threatened to ensure that she and her family would be rendered homeless and that he would rape her daughter in public view. She discussed with her husband the harassment she was facing and recently filed a police complaint.

HSR Layout police have registered a case against Kumar under section 37 (punishment for exposing protected persons to hatred or discrimination) of HIV and AIDS (Prevention and Control) Act, 2017 and IPC sections 355 (assault or criminal force with intent to dishonour a person), 384 (punishment for extortion), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), and 506 (criminal intimidation).

"We will summon him to record his statemer and take legal action after probe," said a police officer.

