Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 1 (ANI): Mumbai Police Thursday arrested one more person in connection with the case of fake vaccinations. Twelve people have been arrested in the case so far, police said.

Police arrested one Rajesh Pandey today from the Amrita Lodge located on Bhagwan Road of Baramati in Maharashtra.

A team of Kandivali Police from Mumbai has been sent to bring the accused to Mumbai.

According to Mumbai Police, a vaccination drive was conducted in the Samta Nagar area of Mumbai in May, wherein 618 employees from four different companies were vaccinated. However, none of them received a certificate.

Later, they approached the Mumbai Police and an investigation was initiated.

A probe investigation revealed that this was part of a fake vaccination racket. FIRs were then filed in which four accused have been named.

With a recent FIR filed on June 30, a total of nine FIRs have been filed in the matter.

The prime accused in the case, Dr Manish Tripathi has been sent to police custody till July 4. (ANI)

