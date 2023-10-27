Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 27 (ANI): Mumbai Police arrested another accused in the Lalit Patil drug case, an official said on Friday.

According to the police, the accused, who is a resident of Kurla, used to supply drugs in Mumbai, taking them from Lalit Patil and had also helped him establish a mephedrone (MD) drug factory in Nashik.

Earlier on October 19, Pune Police arrested two women from Nashik in connection with the drug mafia Lalit Patil case and produced them before the Pune Sessions Court, which sent them to police custody till October 23.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police seized 20 kg of mephedrone (MD) drug, allegedly dumped by drug mafia member Lalit Patil's driver Sachin Wagh, from a waterbody in Nashik, officials said on Wednesday.

A team from the Saki Naka police in Mumbai carried out a search operation to recover the drug packets in the multi-crore mephedrone drug racket seizure case.

As per police, the seized drugs, valued at around Rs 40 crore, are said to have been dumped by Wagh into the Girna river in Deola taluka of Nashik district.

Earlier on October 23, Mumbai's Andheri Court extended drug mafia member Lalit Patil's police custody till October 27, reported ANI. Patil was arrested last week from Chennai after his escape on October 2 from Pune's Sassoon General Hospital.

Lalit Patil was alleged to be behind the multi-crore mephedrone racket that was busted by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police in 2020.

With Patil's arrest, the Police busted a gang of drug manufacturers and sellers who sold drugs after manufacturing it in a factory camouflaged as a pharmaceutical unit. (ANI)

