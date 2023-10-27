New Delhi, October 27: A 65-year-old man suffered mini-strokes or transient ischemic attacks more than 100 times in a week. He was saved after stenting surgery at a Delhi hospital. According to doctors at BLK Max Hospital this happened because of smoking. The Hapur-based patient's blood vessels had narrowed and blood supply was only 90% on the right side and the left side was blocked. The man had visited several doctors but no one was able to identify the cause of his troubles.

The man was operated using intracranial stenting to clear a blockage in the right internal carotid artery in his brain and is currently doing fine.

According to a report in TOI, the man had difficulty speaking and understanding for the past six months. Doctors said the deficiency of blood and oxygen to the brain was causing repeated strokes.

Dr Vinit Banga, associate director neurology and head neurovascular intervention said that the patient was extremely disappointed when he visited them. He further said "Initially, these episodes would occur 1-2 times every week and lasted less than five minutes but gradually, the frequency increased to multiple episodes per day along with an increase in the duration of these attacks, which used to last for more than 10-15 minutes.”

Dr. Banga advised stroke patients to have expert consultation so that the reason for the stroke can be recognised and treated in time. There could be many reasons for a stroke. The most important thing is to find the cause and treat it effectively.

Strokes are a life-threatening emergency, and immediate medical attention is critical to prevent permanent damage or death.

