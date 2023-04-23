Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 23 (ANI): An alleged drug peddler was arrested and drugs valued at Rs 5 lakh were seized from his possession in Goregaon, police said on Saturday.

Mumbai's Dindoshi Police said that the drug peddler has been identified as Sashikant Jagtab (31). He was arrested from MHB Colony in Goregaon.

The seized drugs are valued at Rs 5 lakh in the international market, the police said.

While patrolling, the police noticed a suspicious person, who started running. But the police nabbed the accused. Upon searching him, the police found MD drugs in his possession.

The police have also registered a case against the accused under Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substance (NDPS) Act.

The accused was presented in a court which sent him to judicial custody.

Further investigation is underway in the case. (ANI)

