Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 20 (ANI): As many as 167 new COVID-19 cases and no death were reported in Mumbai during the last 24 hours, said a health bulletin by the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai on Sunday.

During the last 24 hours, 286 patients recovered from the infection.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Shocker: 15-Year-Old Girl Raped, Impregnated by Uncle in Madurai.

Mumbai currently has 1,511 active cases of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, India reported 19,968 new cases of COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. (ANI)

Also Read | Delhi Horror: 24-Year-Old Woman Arrested for Getting Her Mother Killed in Madangir.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)