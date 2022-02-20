Madurai, February 20: A 15-year-old girl was sexually assaulted and impregnated by her Uncle in Madurai, when she was staying with her grandmother during her school holidays.

As per the report published in Times of India, according to the police, the girl was enrolled in Class VI in Valparai, Coimbatore district. However, schools in the area were closed down due to the Covid-19 pandemic last year. As a result, the girl spent the holidays at her grandmother's house. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Woman Gets Hubby Arrested for Covering up Daughter's Rape in Dhar.

An Uncle of her, aged 33, came to the house and repeatedly raped her while she was staying in the house. Additionally, he had threatened her not to reveal anything. The girl returned to Valparai when schools reopened in February. When she suddenly started feeling ill, she was taken to a primary health center, where it came to know that she was pregnant. Punjab: Five People Charged for Gang Rape, Extortion.

The girl was subsequently admitted to Government Rajaji Hospital for the treatment. Based on her complaint, a case was filed at the All Women Police Station, Melur Friday against her uncle under the relevant sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) for sexually assaulting a minor. The accused was absconding after he came to know that the case was filed against him. Efforts are on to nab him, police said.

