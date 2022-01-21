Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 21 (ANI): Mumbai reported 5,708 new COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths on Thursday.

A total of 15,440 patients have been recovered from the disease.

According to the state health department, Mumbai has 22,103 active cases of COVID-19.

India saw 3,17,532 new COVID cases on Thursday and the daily positivity rate stood at 16.41 per cent. (ANI)

