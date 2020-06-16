Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Mumbai: Transgenders Misbehave With Personnel Inside Dharavi Police Station

Agency News PTI| Jun 17, 2020 12:12 AM IST
Transgenders (Image used for representational purpose only) (Photo Credits: PTI)

Mumbai, June 16: A group of transgenders misbehaved with personnel inside Dharavi police station on Tuesday night and the process of booking them for the act was underway, said an official.

The transgenders wanted police to take action against a person over a complaint and refusal by personnel at the police station to do so till a probe was completed enraged them, the official said. Also Read | Oppo Find X2, Find X2 Pro Smartphones Launching Tomorrow in India; Likely To Be Priced Under Rs 65,000 Bracket.

"The transgenders misbehaved with police personnel. We have rounded them up and are in the process of filing a case under section 335 against them," said Senior Inspector Ramesh Nangre of Dharavi police station. Also Read | Rajasthan Reports 235 New COVID-19 Cases, State Tally Reaches 13,216: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 16, 2020.

Section 335 of IPC pertains to assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

