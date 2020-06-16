Oppo Find X2, Find X2 Pro Smartphones Launching Tomorrow in India; Likely To Be Priced Under Rs 65,000 Bracket

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer, Oppo will be launching the Oppo Find X2 series in tomorrow India. The launched event is scheduled to be held at 4 pm IST and the smartphone will be sold online exclusively via Amazon India. Oppo's flagship series will take on the rivals in the premium smartphones. Ahead of its official launch, a new report has surfaced online claiming that the Find X2 Series will be priced under Rs 65,000 in India. The source claims that the new Oppo Find X2 series will be priced in between Rs 60,000 to Rs 65,000 in India. Smartphones Launching in India This Month.

Oppo Find X2 Series Launching Tomorrow in India (Photo Credits: Amazon)

Another report claims that the company will be launching vanilla Find X2 which will be equipped with 12GB RAM & 256GB of internal storage. Moreover, Amazon listing also revealed the price of Find X2 ahead of its scheduled launch.

Coming to the specifications, the Oppo Find X2 Series will come with a 6.7-inch Quad HD+ display with120Hz refresh rate and resolution of 3168 x 1440 pixel. The Oppo Find X2 series will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset that will be clubbed with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. Oppo A52 Smartphone To Go on Sale Tonight Via Flipkart; Prices, Features & Specifications.

World's #FastestChargeTechnology meets the #PerfectScreenOf2020 with the all new #OPPOFindX2Series #5G! Are you ready to experience a smooth and flawless performance? The #TrueFlagshipExperience is coming soon to India on 17th June. Know more: https://t.co/chUzY2ya9p pic.twitter.com/Bh3w3Aho9L — OPPO India (@oppomobileindia) June 3, 2020

In terms of optics, both the smartphones will be equipped with a 16MP selfie camera placed inside the punch-hole cutout, which is positioned on the top left-hand corner. However, smartphones are different when it comes to the rear camera module. The Find X2 and Find X2 Pro will sport a 48MP primary snapper with f/1.7 aperture and OIS. However, Find X2 gets an additional 13MP telephoto lens and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens. On the other hand, the Find X2 Pro will pack a 13MP periscope lens with OIS with 5x optical zoom. The phone will also get a 48MP ultra wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture.

The Oppo Find X2 and Find X2 Pro will be fuelled by 4,200mAh and 4,260mAh battery respectively. Both the handsets will support 65W fast charging. They will run on ColorOS 7.1 based on Android 10. The X2 will be seen in ceramic black and ocean glass back colours whereas the Pro model will get black ceramic or leather options with orange grey and green colours.

