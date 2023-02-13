Mumbai, Feb 13 (PTI) A 34-year--old woman allegedly committed suicide in her home in Bandra in Mumbai over dowry harassment, following which her husband and his father were arrested, a police official said on Monday.

Also Read | Healthcare is Transforming at a Rapid Pace & Technology is Enabling That … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

Pinky Chawla ended her life in her Khatik Wadi locality last week by consuming poison, after which her father filed a complaint alleging his daughter was being harassed for dowry at her marital home, the Nirmal Nagar police station official said.

Also Read | Bomb Threat Call: Mumbai Joint Police Commissioner Gets Call Threatening Blast in Mira-Bhayander.

"Her husband and his father have been arrested for abetment of suicide, seeking dowry. assault and other offences. As per the complaint, the deceased used to be beaten up for not bringing dowry, which forced her to take this extreme step," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)