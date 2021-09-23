Mumbai, Sep 23 (PTI) The Nirbhaya squad of police in Mumbai's Bhandup on Thursday reunited a young woman with her family, hours after she left home on being scolded by parents, an official said.

Also Read | TS ICET Results 2021 Declared By TSCHE At icet.tsche.ac.in; Here Are Steps to Check The Result.

The 19-year-old woman had left her Andheri residence in a huff late night on Wednesday and reached Bhatti Pada market in suburban Bhandup on foot. Woman police official Kanchan Thorat, who was on duty at that time, spotted her on a road in the area in the wee hours of Thursday, he said.

Also Read | Eid Milad Un Nabi 2021 Date in India: When Is Mawlid or Prophet Mohammed’s Birthday?.

Thorat heads the Nirbhaya squad or special women's safety cell of Bhandup police station.

The woman was brought to the police station as she did not give satisfactory answers. She was taken into confidence, after which she revealed that she had left her home after her parents scolded on her over some minor issue, the official added.

"She gave her mother's mobile number to police, who called her up and asked to visit the police station. After that, the young woman was handed over to her parents. No complaint was lodged in this connection," he said.

Earlier this month, Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale had ordered that a Nirbhaya squad be set up at every police station in the city for women's safety. The instructions came in the aftermath of the brutal rape and murder of a woman in suburban Sakinaka, which bore some similarity to the 2012 'Nirbhaya' gang-rape case of Delhi.

Each Nirbhaya squad comprises a woman assistant inspector or sub-inspector, a woman constable, a male constable and a driver.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)