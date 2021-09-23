Mumbai, September 23: Eid Milad Un Nabi, also called Mawlid and Eid-e-Milad, is observed on 12th of Rabi Ul Awwal, third month in Islamic calendar. Eid Milad Un Nabi is observed to celebrate the birthday of prophet Mohammed. It is believed that prophet Mohammed was born on 12 Rabi Ul Awwal. In India, Eid Milad Un Nabi 2021 will fall in October. The exact date will be confirmed following a moon sighting. Rabi Ul Awwal 2021 Date in Saudi Arabia: When Is Moon Sighting and Eid Milad Un Nabi?

The Islamic month of Rabi Ul Awwal will begin either from October 8 or October 9, depending upon the moon sighting. If the moon is sighted on October 7, Rabi Ul Awwal in India will begin from October 8. If the moon is not sighted on October 7, the month will begin from October 9. Based on start of the Rabi Ul Awwal month, the date of Eid Milad Un Nabi 2021 in India will be decided. Rabi Ul Awwal, Eid Milad Un Nabi 2021 Date in India: When Is Moon Sighting for Third Month in Islamic Calendar?

Eid Milad Un Nabi 2021 Date in India:

As mentioned above, Eid Milad Un Nabi or Mawlid is observed on 12th Rabi Ul Awwal. If Rabi Ul Awwal begins from October 8, Eid Milad Un Nabi 2021 will fall on October 19 in India. In case the third Islamic month starts from October 9, prophet Mohammed's birthday would be celebrated on October 20.

Here it may be noted that only a section of Muslims celebrates prophet Mohammed's birthday on 12 Rabi Ul Awwal. Eid-e-Milad is largely observed by Muslims who follow Sufi or Barelvi school of thoughts. Other Muslims believe that the birthday celebration of the Prophet has no place in Islamic culture.

