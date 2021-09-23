Hyderabad, September 23: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) on Thursday declared results TS ICET results 2021. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) result on the official website at icet.tsche.ac.in. Aspirants can check their results using login credentials, including application form number and date of birth.

The TS ICET 2021 exam was conducted for admission into M.B.A. and M.C.A. courses of all the Universities in Telangana. The exam was conducted on August 19 and 20 in three sessions. Notably, the Kakatiya University in Warangal had conducted the exam on behalf of the TSCHE. TS ICET 2021 Provisional Answer Key and Response Sheet Released; Candidates Can Access and Download It at icet.tsche.ac.in.

Here Are Steps to Check The Result:

Visit the official website of TSCHE - icet.tsche.ac.in .

. On the home page, click on the link “TS ICET 2021 Result” link.

Enter login credentials, including application number and date of birth.

Submit the details.

The result will be displayed on the screen.

Candidates are advised to take a printout of the result for future reference. The total marks in the exam were 200. Candidates need to score at least 25 percent marks to clear the exam. Candidates qualified in the written exam will be able to apply for the TS ICET 2021 counselling round.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 23, 2021 06:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).