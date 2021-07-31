Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 31 (ANI): With 4,972 active COVID-19 cases, Mumbai's active caseload has dropped below 5,000 for the first time since the first wave ended, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said on Saturday.

According to the health bulletin issued by Greater Mumbai Municipal Corporation, the city reported 346 new positive cases in the last 24 hours, 444 recoveries, and 9 deaths on Saturday.

The total count of virus-infected people in the metropolis reached 7,34,781, including 7,11,517 recoveries.

The death toll in the city rose to 15,889 with the new deaths registered by the Health Department.

The recovery rate of Mumbai stands at 97 per cent.

On Saturday, 34,202 tests were conducted to detect the presence of the virus.

A total of 81,52,639 tests have been conducted in the city since the onset of the pandemic last year. (ANI)

