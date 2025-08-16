Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 16 (ANI): The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday evening announced that Tulsi Lake, one of the seven lakes supplying drinking water to Mumbai, began overflowing at 6:45 pm.

According to a statement from the Public Relations Department of BMC, the Tulsi Lake, located inside the Sanjay Gandhi National Park and linked to the BMC's Bhandup Water Treatment Complex, has a maximum storage capacity of 804.60 crore litres (8,046 million litres). With its usable storage now full, excess water has started flowing out.

Last year, Tulsi Lake had overflowed earlier, on July 20, 2024.

The BMC further informed that the combined water stock of all seven lakes supplying water to the city -- including Bhatsa, Vaitarna, Upper Vaitarna, Tansa, Tulsi, Modak Sagar, and Middle Vaitarna -- currently stands at 1,30,498.1 crore litres (13,04,981 million litres), which is 90.16 per cent of their total capacity of 1,44,736.3 crore litres (14,47,363 million litres) as of 6:00 a.m. today.

Officials said the strong inflows due to continued monsoon rains have ensured adequate reserves for the city's water supply needs.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday morning issued a red alert in the districts of Ratnagiri, Raigad, Mumbai City, Mumbai Suburban, Thane, and Palghar of Maharashtra.

IMD weather forecast predicted a moderate to intense spell of rain in these areas for the next three to four hours.

In a post on X, IMD also reported intense to very intense convection over Mumbai and the adjoining area.

"Mumbai Radar shows intense to very intense convection over the city and adjoining area. It is likely to continue for next 2-3 hours. Nowcast warning issued at 0700 Hrs IST dated 16-08-2025 : (RED Nowcast Warning) Moderate to intense spells of rain very likely to occur at isolated places in the district of Ratnagiri, Raigad, Mumbai City, Mumbai Suburban, Thane, Palghar during the next 3-4 hours." IMD said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall lashed Mumbai on Saturday, causing severe waterlogging in parts of the city. Severe waterlogging in Gandhi Nagar, Kings Circle, and Sion Railway Station occurred as continuous rainfall lashed the city. (ANI)

