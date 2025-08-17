The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Mumbai on August 17. According to the weather agency, heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places in the city is likely today. Besides, weather forecasting service Windy has predicted 1 to 19 mm of rain in the maximum city on Sunday. IMD has also issued an orange alert for Thane, Raigad, and Palghar districts. Meanwhile, dahi handi was celebrated with fervour across the Mumbai metropolitan region on Saturday, August 16, amid heavy rains as troupes of "govindas" competed against each other to break butter-filled pots. Mumbai Rains: Sion and Dadar Railway Stations Submerged As City Witnesses Heavy Rainfall Leading to Waterlogging and Reduced Visibility; Police Advice People to Avoid Non-Essential Travel (Watch Videos).

Check IMD's Weather Forecast for Mumbai and Other Districts Below

IMD has issued an orange alert for Mumbai for today. (Photo credits: IMD)

Mumbai Live Weather Forecast and Updates

