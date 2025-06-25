India News | Murder Suspect's House Set on Fire, No One Injured

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. Following the murder of a local contractor, Shivanand Kunnur, members of his family have allegedly set the house of the prime accused on fire in Shiggaon, police said on Wednesday.

Jun 25, 2025 11:08 AM IST
Haveri (Karnataka), Jun 25 (PTI) Following the murder of a local contractor, Shivanand Kunnur, members of his family have allegedly set the house of the prime accused on fire in Shiggaon, police said on Wednesday.

Authorities confirm that no one was injured in the arson, as no one was in the house at the time.

Shivanand Kunnur (40), a first-class contractor, was brutally attacked and murdered in broad daylight on Tuesday while returning home after having lunch on the outskirts of Shiggaon.

Police sources said the attackers, wielding iron rods, machetes, and swords, repeatedly attacked his neck and head, and a video of the scene recorded by an onlooker has gone viral.

A case was registered at Shiggaon police station, naming Nagaraj Savadatti as the primary accused, apart from Hanumanth, Ashraf, Sudeep, and Suresh as co-conspirators.

On Wednesday morning, Kunnur's family allegedly doused Nagaraj's house with petrol and set it ablaze, police said.

Though the blaze caused considerable damage to the structure, since no one was in the house at the time, no injuries to anyone were reported, police added.

Police have registered a case in this regard and are investigating.

