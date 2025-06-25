Fact Check: Is 7 July 2025 a Public Holiday in India? Will Stock Markets, Banks, Schools and Colleges Remain Shut on July 7 for Muharram? Know the Truth Here

Mumbai, June 25: With Muharram around the corner, several reports have claimed that July 7, 2025, will be observed as a public holiday across India. These reports suggest that banks, stock markets, schools, and government offices will remain closed on account of the Islamic observance. However, a fact check reveals that no such nationwide closure has been announced. While Muharram is a significant religious occasion, it is not uniformly observed as a holiday across all sectors. Here's what is actually planned for July 7 in India.

As per the Reserve Bank of India’s bank holiday calendar, July has only two official bank holidays other than Sundays: July 12 (second Saturday) and July 26 (fourth Saturday). There is no bank holiday on July 7, and banks are expected to remain open. Similarly, the Indian stock exchanges, including NSE and BSE, do not have any scheduled holidays in July except Sundays, so trading will continue as usual on July 7. Is Summer 2025 Shorter by 15 Minutes Than Last Year? Here’s the Truth Behind Viral Claim That Interrupts the Summer Season in Northern Hemisphere.

Since July 6, 2025, falls on a Sunday, both banks and stock markets will be closed on that day. However, since July 6, 2025, falls on a Sunday, banks and stock markets will be closed that day. Some states may declare holidays for schools and colleges depending on Muharram moon sightings, but no official state-level holiday announcements have been made so far. Iran Military Commander Ali Fadavi Arrested for Spying for Israel? Know Truth As Rumours Go Viral.

Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar, marks the beginning of the Islamic New Year, with Ashura observed on the 10th day of Muharram. In India, the month of Muharram could begin on June 27 or June 28, depending on the sighting of the moon. If Muharram starts on June 27, Ashura will fall on July 6; if it starts on June 28, Ashura will be observed on July 7. Since July 6, 2025, is a Sunday, banks and stock exchanges will be closed on that day anyway.

