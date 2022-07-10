Bengaluru, Jul 10 (PTI) The presidential candidate of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance -- Draupadi Murmu -- arrived here to a rousing welcome on Sunday.

According to the BJP activists, Murmu came by a private jet.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, BJP State president Nalin Kumar Kateel and several other functionaries of the party received Murmu at the airport and greeted her with a shawl, Mysuru 'peta' (turban) and garland. Later, Murmu went to a hotel where she addressed the BJP legislators and MPs. seeking their support.

She would meet also JD(S) leader and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda at his residence, JD(S) sources said. Murmu had in the past spoken to Gowda seeking his party's support.

