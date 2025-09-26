By Aashique Hussain

New Delhi [India], September 26 (ANI): Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM) will organise 'Akhil Bhartiye Muslim Mahasammelan 2025' at Talkatora Indoor Stadium here in the national capital on September 27.

Nearly 10,000 delegates are expected to participate, including intellectuals, academicians, social activists, youth leaders, and national figures from across the country. Women are expected to join in large numbers, signalling a fresh and inclusive vision for the Muslim community.

The conference aims to build a new strategy for Muslim leadership, deliberate on issues of national interest, promote social reform, and create a strong and actionable roadmap that will help integrate the community's aspirations with India's growth story.

National Convener Shahid Sayeed described the conference as a turning point in the community's journey.

"This mega conference will infuse a renewed sense of confidence, positivity, and patriotism in the Muslim community. It will point towards the right kind of leadership and inspire the younger generation to play an active role in nation-building. The voice that rises from TalKatora Stadium will echo across India," he said.

He further emphasised that MRM has always stood by the principle of 'Rashtra Sarvopari' (Nation First) and that the resolutions and proposals that emerge from this event will accelerate harmony, brotherhood, and development, giving new energy to the community's engagement with the nation's progress.

RSS National Executive Member and MRM's chief mentor, Indresh Kumar, is regarded as the guiding force behind the vision and philosophy of this event. Under his leadership, Muslim intellectuals, scholars, and activists have come together to think collectively about the future of the community and its role in a stronger, self-reliant, and progressive India.

National Convener Dr. Shahid Akhtar, a prominent educationist and policy thinker, added, "This Mahasammelan is not merely a gathering but a movement to realign Muslim society with education, empowerment, and equality. It is time for the community to embrace progressive reforms, focus on quality education, and contribute to the vision of a developed Bharat by 2047. Our deliberations here will lay the groundwork for educational empowerment and upliftment of future generations."

National Convener and Women's Wing In-charge Dr. Shalini Ali stressed the inclusive nature of this event, saying, "Women are the strength and backbone of every society. This conference will ensure that Muslim women's voices are heard and that they are at the forefront of social reform and decision-making. From education to entrepreneurship, from rights to responsibilities, women will lead the way in building a confident and self-reliant community."

As the preparations near completion, there is growing curiosity about the scale and impact of the event. The presence of prominent national figures, thought leaders, and policymakers is expected to add weight to the proceedings. Many are calling this a historic opportunity to write a new chapter for Muslim society -- one marked by visionary thinking, constructive participation, and a renewed spirit of nation-building. When the voice of TalKatora rises tomorrow, it may well mark the dawn of a new era for Muslim leadership in India, one that is rooted in patriotism, progressive thought, and a commitment to the shared destiny of a strong and united Bharat, the release stated. (ANI)

