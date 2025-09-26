New Delhi, September 26: Top Congress leaders and the party on Friday paid glowing tributes to former Prime Minister, late Dr. Manmohan Singh on his birth anniversary, recalling his long years of service and contributions to the nation’s progress as the "gentle architect of India’s economic transformation." Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi paid tributes to the departed leader on his X handle and posted a picture of the late leader.

“My respectful tribute to former Prime Minister of India Dr. Manmohan Singh ji on his birth anniversary. His unwavering commitment to nation building, his bold decisions for the poor and the deprived, and his historic contribution to building a strong economy will continue to guide us. His simplicity, humility and honesty are a source of inspiration for all of us,” LoP Rahul Gandhi stated. Manmohan Singh Birth Anniversary 2025: PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute to Former Prime Minister on His 93rd Jayanti, Recalls His Contributions to Nation.

भारत के पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री डॉ. मनमोहन सिंह जी की जयंती पर उन्हें मेरा सादर नमन। राष्ट्र निर्माण के प्रति उनकी अटूट निष्ठा, गरीबों और वंचितों के लिए उनके साहसिक निर्णय, और मज़बूत अर्थव्यवस्था के निर्माण में उनका ऐतिहासिक योगदान हमारा मार्गदर्शन करते रहेंगे। उनकी सादगी, विनम्रता… pic.twitter.com/Dm92wghpSS — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 26, 2025

We remember the contribution of Former Prime Minister, Dr. Manmohan Singh in nation building. He was a gentle architect of India’s economic transformation. A man of humility and wisdom, he carried himself with quiet dignity, letting his actions speak louder than his words. His… pic.twitter.com/vkJxboHmip — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) September 26, 2025

भारत के पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री डॉ. मनमोहन सिंह जी की जयंती पर उन्हें सादर नमन। अपनी दूरदर्शिता के माध्यम से डॉ. मनमोहन सिंह जी देश को असाधारण प्रगति के रास्ते पर लाए और एक समावेशी आर्थिक मजबूती के जरिये गरीब, दलित, वंचित समेत सभी तबकों को समृद्ध किया। उनकी विनम्रता, सादगी, मेहनत,… pic.twitter.com/NbRiQ7wlh7 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) September 26, 2025

Congress National General Secretary and Wayanad MP, Priyanka Gandhi also remembered the departed leader. In a post on X, Priyanka Gandhi wrote, “Respectful salutations on the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister of India, Dr. Manmohan Singh.

“Through his farsightedness, Dr. Manmohan Singh led the nation onto the path of extraordinary progress and, by ensuring inclusive economic strength, uplifted the poor, the marginalized, and all sections of society. “His humility, simplicity, hard work, honesty, and unwavering dedication to the nation remain a source of inspiration for all of us. Salutations.”

In a post on X, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge wrote: “We remember the contribution of former Prime Minister, Dr. Manmohan Singh in nation building. He was a gentle architect of India’s economic transformation.

“A man of humility and wisdom, he carried himself with quiet dignity, letting his actions speak louder than his words. His vision of economic reforms opened new doors of opportunity, creating a thriving middle class and lifting countless families out of poverty. “He believed deeply in fairness and inclusivity, ensuring that growth went hand in hand with compassion through welfare measures that touched the lives of millions.

“His leadership showed us that integrity in public life is not just possible, but powerful. For generations of Indians, he will remain an enduring symbol of honesty, intellect, and selfless service to the nation. His legacy will live on in the aspirations of a stronger, more inclusive India. Our humble homage on his birth anniversary.”

The Indian National Congress, through its official handle, echoed similar sentiments: “Dr. Manmohan Singh, a distinguished economist & former PM of India, steered the nation through historic economic reforms. His vision of inclusive growth and political integrity defined 21st-century India's golden age. On his birth anniversary, we honour his enduring legacy.”

As Finance Minister in the P.V. Narasimha Rao government (1991–96), Dr Singh introduced economic reforms focussed on liberalisation, privatisation, and globalisation to pull India out of a severe financial crisis. Dr Singh died on December 26, 2024, at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi of age-related illnesses.

