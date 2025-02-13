Muzaffarnagar, Feb 13 (PTI) A special MP/MLA court has framed charges against nine Muslim leaders, including former Uttar Pradesh minister Saiduzzaman and former MP Kadir Rana, for allegedly inciting communal tension during a panchayat meeting in 2013.

The clashes in Muzaffarnagar and surrounding areas resulted in over 60 deaths and displaced more than 40,000 people.

Special Judge Devendra Singh Fauzdar framed charges against the accused, which include Congress leader Saiduzzaman, Rana, former MLAs Noor Salim Rana and Maulana Jamil, and former city board members Asad Zama Ansari, Sultan Mashir Advocate, Naushad, Naushad Qureshi, and Salman Saeed.

The court has scheduled the next hearing for March 5.

According to prosecution officer Neeraj Singh, the police had registered a case against 10 individuals for allegedly delivering inflammatory speeches during a Muslim panchayat held in the Khalapar locality under Kotwali police station on August 30, 2013. One of the accused, trader Ahsan Qureshi, passed away during the trial.

