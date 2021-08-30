Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], August 30 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday informed that his health condition is improving after he underwent a successful angioplasty and stenting procedure on Friday.

Taking to Twitter, Rajasthan Chief Minister expressed his gratitude towards all the well-wishers.

"I am extremely grateful for the well wishes of all the people of the state for my health. The people of Rajasthan have always given me a lot of affection and blessings. This is the wealth of my life," Gehlot tweeted.

Gehlot further said that he will be under the supervision of doctors for a few days

"With your best wishes, now my health is improving, I am feeling better than before and will be under the supervision of doctors for a few days and soon I will be fully healthy and start serving the state as before," he said.

The Chief Minister also urged people to the COVID protocols and get the vaccine on time.

"This has happened due to the post-COVID effects, so I appeal to you too, take care of yourself, stay healthy, follow the COVID protocols and get the vaccine on time. Once again many thanks to all of you," he added.

Earlier on Sunday, the Rajasthan Chief Minister was discharged following angioplasty at Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital in Jaipur.

The chief minister on August 28 undergone angioplasty and stenting procedures at the SMS government hospital here after complaining about a mild discomfort in his chest.

According to a health bulletin issued by the hospital, Gehlot was found to have a 90 per cent blockage in one of the main arteries.

"He is recovering well. All protocol follow-up tests were done and they are normal. A team of doctors have been looking after him. He is in good health and cheerful condition. Today he will be mobilized and walking also and probably tomorrow, he may be sent home," a release from the hospital said on Saturday.

The 70-year-old Congress leader has had health issues ever since he tested positive for coronavirus in April this year. (ANI)

