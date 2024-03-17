Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], March 17 (ANI): Hours after the Election Commission (EC) announced the dates for the Lok Sabha elections, BJP national president JP Nadda arrived at the Nagpur airport on Saturday late at night to attend the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha being organised by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Visuals from the airport showed Nadda greeting his supporters, who had gathered at the spot. The BJP chief soon got into his car and left the airport.

The annual meeting of the RSS in Nagpur kicked off on March 15 and will continue till Sunday.

Taking to the microblogging site X, RSS Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh, Sunil Ambekar, posted, "Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS): This year RSS's Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (Annual General Meeting) will be on 15, 16 and 17th March 2024 at Nagpur."

The entire year's programme and agenda of the Sangh is decided in Pratinidhi Sabha, which is the most significant meeting of the RSS.

Last year, the annual meeting of the RSS was held on March 12, 13 and 14, at Samalkha, Haryana.

During the 'Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha' last year, various issues, including the 'population explosion' in the country and 'social harmony' were discussed, the Sangh sources informed.

Further, according to Sangh sources, emphasis was given to topics like spreading social harmony among the masses. Discussion on ways to control the population was also held during the event.

"India is batting a population explosion. The solution to this problem and ways to control it were discussed in the meeting. Along with this, issues leading to population explosion were also identified," a Sangh source said.

"The imbalance of population in some parts of the country, especially in states like Bengal, Assam, and Bihar, bordering Bangladesh, is also a major cause of concern," the source added. (ANI)

