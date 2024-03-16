Jaipur, March 16: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Saturday exuded confidence that his party BJP will win all 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state with a high margin of votes. BJP members work throughout the year and "we are ready for the Lok Sabha elections, he told reporters here.

"We believe in our vision of development, in welfare schemes for the poor and in the dedication of our workers," Sharma said. "We have won 25 seats in 2014 and 2019, this time also we will win 25 seats. But this time, the margin will be bigger because the public fully trusts us," he said. Lok Sabha Election 2024 Schedule: State-Wise, Constituency-Wise List of Seats and Polling Dates.

Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma Speaks on Lok Sabha Polls

#WATCH | On the announcement of Lok Sabha election dates, Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma says, "The workers of BJP are absolutely ready for the elections and we have a belief that the dedication of our workers and our development programs will ensure the party's victory in… pic.twitter.com/bvTwu0M0gq — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2024

The BJP had won all the seats in the state on its own in 2014, while in 2019, the party won 24 seats and its ally RLP one. Later, the RLP had moved out of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Lok Sabha Election 2024: Election Commission To Focus on Muscle, Money and Misinformation To Ensure Free and Fair Polls.

The people of Rajasthan have seen a double-engine government's work in the last three months. They have also seen the central government's work, Sharma said.

