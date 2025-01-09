New Delhi [India], January 9 (ANI): As the dates for the assembly elections in Delhi are nearing, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda on Thursday chaired a meeting with the party workers at the party's office in the national capital.

The first meeting of the election management committee of the Delhi BJP unit consists of 23 dignitaries.

Soon, the BJP will conduct its second meeting to discuss its strategy ahead of the Delhi assembly polls, scheduled to be held on February 5, where all 43 departments of the election management committee, consisting of 56 people, will indulge in deliberations.

In the meeting, the convener and crore members of the concerned committees will account for the work done by the 43 committees. The outline for the functioning of these committees will also be decided.

The committees have been formed to oversee various aspects of the Delhi election, such as booth management, social media, advertisements, etc. They are supposed to provide feedback on the same during these meetings.

The BJP is gearing up to contest the election, and JP Nadda will offer guidance on the way forward. In the first half of the meeting, JP Nadda will meet with Delhi BJP core group members, followed by a meeting with the Delhi BJP election management committees, according to sources.

The Delhi BJP election management committees regularly convene at intervals, with BJP Delhi Chief Virendra Sachdeva leading the review meetings. With the Delhi polls approaching, JP Nadda will review progress and share the success mantra with the members.

Delhi assembly elections will be held in a single phase on February 5, while the counting of votes will take place on February 8. The last date for filing nominations is January 17. The date for scrutiny of nominations is January 18. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is January 20.

Incumbent AAP, which won the previous two terms with massive margins--67 and 62 out of 70 seats--is facing a stiff two-pronged challenge against BJP and the Congress and will be seeking a fourth term by showcasing its 'performance' in the areas of education and health as well as the plethora of welfare schemes.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seat while the BJP got only eight seats. (ANI)

