New Delhi, May 14 (PTI) Noting that farmers in West Bengal received cash benefits under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme for the first time on Friday, BJP president J P Nadda said this is a realisation of the party's dream and promise of "Sonar Bangla".

In a statement hailing the transfer of Rs 2,000 as part of an annual benefit of Rs 6,000 to over 10 crore farmers across the country, Nadda said the BJP government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is constantly working towards farmers' welfare.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the government is continuously working to help farmers, women and the poor, he said, mentioning the free vaccination exercise and distribution of free ration to over 80 crore people.

For the first time on Friday, the benefits under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme reached farmers of West Bengal as about 7.03 lakh of them got Rs 2,000 each under the programme launched more than two years ago.

Under the scheme, also known as PM-KISAN, a financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year is provided to eligible farmers, payable in three equal 4-monthly installments of Rs 2,000 each. The fund is transferred directly to bank accounts of the beneficiaries. The scheme was launched in February 2019 but was implemented with effect from December 2018.

