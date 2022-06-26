New Delhi, Jun 26 (PTI) Hailing the BJP's victory in the two Lok Sabha bypolls in Uttar Pradesh as historic, party president J P Nadda on Sunday said it reflects people's faith in public welfare policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The BJP's victory in Rampur and Azamgarh, considered difficult seats for the party, is significant as these were earlier held by Samajwadi Party stalwart Azam Khan and its president Akhilesh Yadav, both of whom resigned after being elected to the state assembly.

Nadda also congratulated Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha for his win in the assembly bypoll and also that of two other party candidates.

"Congratulations to Chief Minister Manik Saha for winning the assembly poll from his constituency and to all Tripura BJP leaders for winning three out of four seats in the bypolls. This is the result of your hardwork and the faith of the people in the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said.

