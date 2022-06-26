New Delhi, June 26: A 17-year-old girl was allegedly sexually harassed by a member of her school's management committee, following which the police arrested the accused, an official said on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Pradeep alias Balli (53), a resident of Kanjhawala, was appointed to the said position by a local Aam Aadmi Party MLA. Rapes of 3 More Minors Reported in Hyderabad After Jubilee Hills Gang-Rape Case

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Pranav Tayal, the victim stated that she is studying in Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya, Kanjhawala Delhi.

"SMC member of school Pradeep alias Balli appointed by MLA harassed her by sending unusual and vulgar massages on her mobile and asked her for sexual favours," the DCP said.

Accordingly, the police registered an FIR under section 354 A of the Indian Penal Code and section 12 of the POCSO Act and arrested the accused.

The senior official further informed that the accused Pradeep has now been sent to judicial custody.

