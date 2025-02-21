Dimapur (Nagaland), Feb 21 (PTI) The Centre's emissary for Naga talks, A K Mishra, on Friday held a closed-door deliberation on Naga talk with the NSCN(IM), sources said.

Mishra, who is also the Advisor for Northeast in the Ministry of Home Affairs, conducted the meeting with the top leadership of the NSCN(IM) for about an hour in Chumoukedima district.

The details of the meeting, however, were not revealed.

Mishra, along with the Joint Director of the Intelligence Bureau had a series of meetings with various Naga political groups during his two-day stay in Dimapur before leaving for Delhi this evening.

They also met the two Working Committees of Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs), one led by newly installed convener MB Neokpao and the other by N Kitovi Zhimomi, sources said.

The Centre and NSCN-IM entered into a ceasefire in 1997, beginning negotiations for an early political resolution to the long-standing problem. After more than 70 rounds of talks, the Centre signed the Framework Agreement with NSCN-IM in 2015. However, the Centre has not accepted NSCN-IM's persistent demand for a separate flag and constitution for the Nagas, which has led to prolonged negotiations.

Subsequently, the government entered into parallel negotiations with the WCPGs, a coalition of seven Naga groups, in 2017, and inked the Agreed Position in the same year.

While the WCPGs have expressed willingness to accept whatever is possible and continue negotiations on other contentious demands, the NSCN-IM has declared it will not accept any solution without a separate flag and constitution.

